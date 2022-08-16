e-Paper Get App

Pune: Woman duped of Rs 79 lakh over restaurant chain promise

Three people claiming to representatives of the chain approached her and took money between March and May

AgenciesUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 08:50 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Pune: A woman was allegedly duped of Rs 79 lakh on the promise of getting her the franchise of a renowned fried chicken restaurant chain, a Pune police official said on Monday.

Three people claiming to representatives of the chain approached her and took money between March and May, he said. The woman is a real estate consultant and lodged a complaint on Friday.

Read Also
Mumbai: Instagram 'friend' dupes Andheri woman of Rs 15 lakh
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiPune: Woman duped of Rs 79 lakh over restaurant chain promise

RECENT STORIES

'Har Ghar Tiranga' website receives over 5 crore tricolour selfies with Tiranga on Independence Day

'Har Ghar Tiranga' website receives over 5 crore tricolour selfies with Tiranga on Independence Day

Mumbai updates: City to see less rainfall this week

Mumbai updates: City to see less rainfall this week

Google warns employees of 'blood on the streets'; says layoffs inevitable if earnings don't improve

Google warns employees of 'blood on the streets'; says layoffs inevitable if earnings don't improve

Bilkis Bano case: All 11 life imprisonment convicts released under Gujarat government's remission...

Bilkis Bano case: All 11 life imprisonment convicts released under Gujarat government's remission...

Bihar: BJP top brass to meet with party's state core group today, to formulate strategy after ouster

Bihar: BJP top brass to meet with party's state core group today, to formulate strategy after ouster