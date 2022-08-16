Pune: Woman duped of Rs 79 lakh over restaurant chain promise

Pune: A woman was allegedly duped of Rs 79 lakh on the promise of getting her the franchise of a renowned fried chicken restaurant chain, a Pune police official said on Monday.
Three people claiming to representatives of the chain approached her and took money between March and May, he said. The woman is a real estate consultant and lodged a complaint on Friday.
