Pune: Woman duped of ₹69 lakh by friend; FIR registered

A shocking case of financial fraud has come to light from Pune, where a woman was allegedly duped of Rs 69 lakh by her friend and associates.

The friend reportedly had asked the victim to take a loan of her behalf and promised to pay the instalments on time. The amount was noted to be around Rs 50 to 60 lakh.

However, things didn't turn out to be as likely as promised. After the victim claimed the loan, the friend's associates allegedly took the victim's documents and applied for more loans from various banks. This amounted to a total of Rs 80 lakh. The victim's friend allegedly repaid around 48 lakh rupees but did not pay the remaining instalments, leaving the victim to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 1.70 lakh.

When the victim asked for the repayment of the complete amount, she was threatened by her friend and her family members. The friend threatened the victim saying that her uncle is a police officer and he might take action against her.



It was noted that the police initially resisted filing her complaint that made the victim approach the court which ordered the police to file an FIR. The police have now registered an FIR against the victim's friend and her associates, including three women, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.