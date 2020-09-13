Pune Weather Update: Pune district to receive 'intense' rainfall on September 15, warns IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense rainfall over the entire Pune district on September 15, especially over the ghat areas.

IMD Pune Weather Department chief Anupam Kashyapi said that the low pressure is likely to form off Andhra Pradesh in the Bay of Bengal on September 13. "As this system moves westwards, by September 14 the Southwest monsoon will become vigorous over Maharashtra. As a result heavy rain is expected over most parts of the state, including Pune district, during September 14 to 16,” he said.

The officials added that an off-shore trough in the Arabian Sea off Maharashtra coast will also help in the revival of monsoon in the state.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also predicted widespread rains with thunderstorms over peninsular parts of the country over the next five days.

It further predicted heavy rain at isolated places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and northeast India during the next three to four days.

"Rainfall distribution and intensity very likely to increase over Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Maharashtra & Gujarat from September 12 onward," the IMD said.

(With ANI inputs)