FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 09:57 PM IST
Pune: Wadeshwar's Sampada Bhave passes away | Facebook

Wadeshwar Bhuvan's Sampada Shriram Bhave passed away in Pune today at 3.15.

The information was shared at the Wadeshwar outlets in Pune. The chain of restaurants was closed owing to the death of Bhave today.

She was the wife of Shriram Bhave, who is the founder of Pune's famous Wadeshwar Restaurant. Sampada Bhave took over the management and catering at Krishna Dinning at Law College Road. Wadeshwar Bhuvan was established at Bajirao Road in 1978.





