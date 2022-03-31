Pune: Use of helmets for two-wheeler users mandatory from April 1

Punekars using two-wheelers will have to wear helmets as the district administration has made it mandatory from April 1. According to the order issued by the Pune district collector, it is compulsory for everyone above 4 years of age to wear a helmet. In case of violation, the administration will take strong action.

The administration has strongly justified its decision citing that two-wheelers are the leading cause of deaths in road accidents. A large number of two-wheeler users suffer from head injuries due to a lack of helmets.

‘’A two-wheeler driver is seven times more likely to die in an accident than a car driver. Sixty-two per cent of those killed in road accidents have died from head injuries. Wearing a helmet has an 80 per cent chance of survival in the event of a two-wheeler accident. Therefore, it has been decided to make helmets compulsory,’’ said a senior officer.

The use of helmets is mandatory for those using two-wheelers from the government and semi-government offices, state undertakings, municipal corporations, municipalities, municipal councils, all schools and colleges in Pune district.

‘’If a person enters a government premises without wearing a helmet while using a two-wheeler, he will be prosecuted as per the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The administration will dealt with firmly in case of violation of section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988,’’ the officer said.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 10:15 PM IST