Pune: Two teens arrested by Pimpri Chinchwad Police for using foul, threatening language in social media videos

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday evening arrested two 18-year-old girls for making videos using threatening language and posting them on multiple social media pages.

The girls have been identified as Sakshi Hemant Shrishrimaland Sakshi Rakesh Kashyap and they run an Instagram account called “Thergaon-QueenN”.

The girls are seen in the video with several other people using expletives and threatening unidentified people. The action was taken after videos went viral and were drawing flak.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 08:21 PM IST