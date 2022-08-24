e-Paper Get App

Pune: Two rob petrol pump; flee with over Rs 20,000

The incident, in which two petrol pump employees were injured, took place in the Narhe area at around 1 am.

AgenciesUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 08:47 AM IST
article-image
Pune: Two rob petrol pump; flee with over Rs 20,000

Two unidentified armed robbers barged into the office of a petrol pump and attacked employees before escaping with more than Rs 20,000 in cash in Pune city on Tuesday, said police.

The incident, in which two petrol pump employees were injured, took place in the Narhe area at around 1 am, said an official of the Sinhgad Road police station.

"Employees were sleeping inside the cabin of the petrol pump when the duo barged inside and attacked two of them with the blunt part of an axe and started demanding money. As per information, the robbers looted more than Rs 20,000 in cash from the petrol pump and fled the spot."

As per the information, the robbers looted more than Rs 20,000 in cash from the petrol pump and fled the spot.

