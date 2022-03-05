Pune: Traffic diversions on Sunday due to PM Modi's visit

Owing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pune city on Sunday, parts of Karve road and Paud road will be kept closed for vehicular traffic between 10 am to 2 pm and vehicles will be diverted alternate routes.

As per orders by Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Rahul Shrirame, vehicles will not be allowed on Karve Road from Khanduji Baba Chowk (Deccan) to Shivtirthnagar (Kothrud)

Vehicles going towards Kothrud via Karve road will be diverted at Tilak chowk to Karishma society via Dandekar bridge or Mhatre Bridge.

Similarly, vehicles coming towards the Deccan area from Shivtirthnagar would be diverted at Mayur Colony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Pune on March 6 to inaugurate the metro rail, unveil a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the civic body complex and commission other infrastructure projects, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil had said on Monday.

PM Modi will also perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the riverfront development project, launch electric buses and inaugurate the R K Laxman Gallery.

Prabhat road & all it’s by lanes are choked. Same is the case with Kothrud near Anand Nagar



Reason - Police at every junction to create a traffic less corridor for dignitaries who’ve come to review the situation for PM’s visit



When will this nonsense stop?#Pune #NarendraModi — piyush mahamuni (@piyush_mahamuni) March 5, 2022

@narendramodi this traffic jam is ensure you will travel in full speed harras public more . Pune Kars pic.twitter.com/yOesZ1GM1W — aas002 (@aas002) March 5, 2022

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 02:39 PM IST