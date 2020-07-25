Pune to adopt Mumbai's 22-step strategy to combat COVID-19

With COVID-19 cases in Pune going past the 64,000-mark, Pune Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal has said that they will adopt Mumbai's 22-step strategy to combat the virus.

Speaking to NDTV, Agarwal said that they have launched a Zero Mission and are increasing bed capacity by coming up with jumbo facilities in Balewadi.

Despite of a huge surge in the COVID-19 cases in the last few days, Agarwal said that there is no need to panic as the recovery rate is around 62 per cent.

"Our focus is on patients with co-morbidity and the elderly because the city is home to many senior citizens. There is not a single issue that we are not tackling," the Additional Municipal Commissioner said.

On the other hand, reportedly there are no beds for critical patients in the city and the PMC officials are advising the patients to go to the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri-Chinchwad for treatment.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram admitted that there is a shortage of beds in the city. "It is true that the situation is bad. But we are working hard and trying to improve it in the next few days,” he said

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district rose by 2,072 in the last 24 hours to reach 64,074, while the toll touched 1,615 as 53 people died during the day, an official said on Friday.

Of the new cases, 892 were detected in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 41,604 cases, while Pimpri Chinchwad accounted for 811 which took its caseload to 14,956, he added.

The number of cases in rural and cantonment areas of the district is 7,505.

"A total of 817 persons were discharged in the last 24 hours," he said.