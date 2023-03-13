 Pune: Thunderstorms, rain from March 15
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPune: Thunderstorms, rain from March 15

Pune: Thunderstorms, rain from March 15

South, central, east, and northeast India are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and hailstorms for three days from Wednesday, the IMD said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Thunderstorms, rain from March 15 | Salman Ansari/FPJ

Pune is expected to see another wave of rain and thunderstorms beginning on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed. 

IMD has predicted moderate rain with gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places in the state.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the city experienced sunny weather conditions with maximum temperatures going above 37 degrees Celsius. 

Shivajinagar observatory recorded 34.7 degrees celsius. The rainfall is expected to give some relief to Punekars y bringing the temperature down. 

South, central, east, and northeast India are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and hailstorms for three days from Wednesday, the IMD said.

Gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph are also predicted with scattered rainfall, and thunderstorms over north interior Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand from Wednesday to Friday. 

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Class 10 student dies of heart attack

Pune: Class 10 student dies of heart attack

17 lakh Maharashtra govt employees to go on strike from March 12 to demand for Old Pension Scheme

17 lakh Maharashtra govt employees to go on strike from March 12 to demand for Old Pension Scheme

Mumbai: Congress holds march against Adani Group row at Raj Bhavan

Mumbai: Congress holds march against Adani Group row at Raj Bhavan

Attention job seekers! CME to recruit 71 Associate Professor & Assistant Professor posts

Attention job seekers! CME to recruit 71 Associate Professor & Assistant Professor posts

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Online crook goes on shopping spree with unused credit card

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Online crook goes on shopping spree with unused credit card