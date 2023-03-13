Pune: Thunderstorms, rain from March 15 | Salman Ansari/FPJ

Pune is expected to see another wave of rain and thunderstorms beginning on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.

IMD has predicted moderate rain with gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places in the state.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the city experienced sunny weather conditions with maximum temperatures going above 37 degrees Celsius.

Shivajinagar observatory recorded 34.7 degrees celsius. The rainfall is expected to give some relief to Punekars y bringing the temperature down.

South, central, east, and northeast India are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and hailstorms for three days from Wednesday, the IMD said.

Gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph are also predicted with scattered rainfall, and thunderstorms over north interior Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand from Wednesday to Friday.

13 Mar: Thunderstorm with lightning,light- mod rain & gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isol places very likly. Possibility of hail too at isol places interior.

विजांच्यासह,हलका-मध्यम पाऊस,सोसाट्याचा वा-याची (30-40kmph) शक्यता.राज्याच्या अंतर्गत भागातही गारपिटीची शक्यता; 15-17 Mar

