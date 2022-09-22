Pune: Telecom department officials arrested for corruption / Representational Image |

A director and an assistant divisional engineer of the telecommunication department, Ministry of Communications were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Pune for corruption.

The CBI arrested assistant divisional telecom engineer Naresh Badawath and technology director Jakumar Thorat, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to send adverse inspection remarks of a private telecom company.

The CBI team intercepted the accused while they shared the bribe amount and conducted a search at their residential and office premises, leading to the recovery of incriminating documents and seizure of Rs 5.67 lakh cash. The due was produced in the Special CBI court in Shivajinagar (Pune) and were remanded to CBI custody.