e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPune: Telecom department officials arrested for corruption

Pune: Telecom department officials arrested for corruption

The CBI arrested assistant divisional telecom engineer Naresh Badawath and technology director Jakumar Thorat, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to send adverse inspection remarks of a private telecom company.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 08:40 AM IST
article-image
Pune: Telecom department officials arrested for corruption / Representational Image |

A director and an assistant divisional engineer of the telecommunication department, Ministry of Communications were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Pune for corruption.

The CBI arrested assistant divisional telecom engineer Naresh Badawath and technology director Jakumar Thorat, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to send adverse inspection remarks of a private telecom company.

The CBI team intercepted the accused while they shared the bribe amount and conducted a search at their residential and office premises, leading to the recovery of incriminating documents and seizure of Rs 5.67 lakh cash. The due was produced in the Special CBI court in Shivajinagar (Pune) and were remanded to CBI custody.

Read Also
‘Paycm’ posters in Bengaluru: Against CM Bommai over corruption charges, Netizens react
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Local trains on Central line delayed due to technical issues at Dadar station

Mumbai updates: Local trains on Central line delayed due to technical issues at Dadar station

Thane: Dombivli wall collapse leaves 2 dead, 4 others injured

Thane: Dombivli wall collapse leaves 2 dead, 4 others injured

Mumbai: Soon, cheap purified water at Central Railway stations

Mumbai: Soon, cheap purified water at Central Railway stations

Mumbai: Jains to hold Maha Rath Yatra on Sunday

Mumbai: Jains to hold Maha Rath Yatra on Sunday

Mumbai to Goa Konkan Kanya Express to run as superfast train from next year

Mumbai to Goa Konkan Kanya Express to run as superfast train from next year