Pune: Tally goes below 1000-mark as city reports 776 new COVID-19 cases

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) today recorded 776 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 13,066.

Besides, 6 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 9,304.

2056 patients recovered during the day, taking the tally to 6,29,922.

Meanwhile, 5,657 tests were conducted in the city.

Check the other numbers here:

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 07:17 PM IST