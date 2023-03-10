Pune surgeon Dr Utkrant Kurlekar gets six-star medal for completing World Marathon Majors

Pune: Meet Dr Utkrant Kurlekar who got six-star medal for completing World Marathon Majors | Facebook

Renowned surgeon from Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital Dr Utkrant Kurlekar has won a six-star medal for completing six major marathons across the world.

For the uninitiated, marathon runners from around the world travelled to Tokyo to take on the Marathon and earn a very special reward - a six-star medal.

These runners have to complete the World Marathon Majors which comprises six prestigious marathon races across the globe in Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City.

Dr Kurlekar finished London, Berlin, Chicago, Boston and New York, world majors marathons from April 2016 to November 2019. However, the last pedestal remaining was Tokyo which he had registered for in March 2020. Then at the end of 2019, Covid dawned on the world and the event was cancelled. At last, after a long wait of three years, he ran the Tokyo marathon and completed it on 5th March 2023. And, now he is the recipient of the Abbott six-star medal!

Taking to Facebook, Dr Kurlekar thanked all those who supported him and wrote, "People have already started asking me even before this event 'What next'? Well, I think I will rest a little, think it over, and restart again to address that still left on my bucket list."

Dr Kurlekar is a senior surgeon with vast experience who specialises in surgeries related to cancer and obesity. He completed his MBBC and MS from BJ Medical College in Pune.