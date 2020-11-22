Pune: SPPU to hold backlog and performance improvement exams from December 3

Savitribai Phule Pune University will hold backlog and performance improvement exams from December 3 to December 16.

While the pending practical exams of backlog and performance improvement will be held form November 26 to December 2.

What will be the format of the exam?

The exam will be conducted online and offline

It will have multiple choice based questions

The Mock Test/Practice Test and timetable will soon be available on the website of SPPU - unipune.ac.in

The university conducted online exams for the final year students in October via online and offline mode.