Pune: SPPU to hold backlog and performance improvement exams from December 3

Savitribai Phule Pune University will hold backlog and performance improvement exams from December 3 to December 16.

While the pending practical exams of backlog and performance improvement will be held form November 26 to December 2.

What will be the format of the exam?

  • The exam will be conducted online and offline

  • It will have multiple choice based questions

The Mock Test/Practice Test and timetable will soon be available on the website of SPPU - unipune.ac.in

The university conducted online exams for the final year students in October via online and offline mode.

