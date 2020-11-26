Pune: SPPU to give corrected mark sheets after receiving thousands of complaints of discrepancies

Followed by the thousands of complaints by students stating discrepancies in the final results, Savitribai Phule Pune University has announced that it will give the corrected mark sheets to the students.

As per the report by The Indian Express, the SPPU administration has stated that it will complete the enquiry into the concerned matter and release the corrected mark sheets by December 3.

This year, final year exams of SPPU were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and followed lockdown. The university later conducted online exams for the final year students in October via online and offline mode. However, the exams were marked by the thousands of complaints of technical glitches.

As per the report by The Indian Express, the university had received 26,000 emails from students, complaining about errors and technical glitches in the online examination system.