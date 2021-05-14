Mumbai

Updated on

Pune: SPPU announces results of several courses at unipune.ac.in

By FPJ Web Desk

SPPU

The Savitribai Phule Pune University has announced the results of several courses on its website unipune.ac.in.

The result of the following courses has been released by SPPU as of now:

· SE 2012 Pattern Exam Period Oct 2020

· SE 2014 Pattern Exam Period Oct 2020

· SE 2015 Pattern Exam Period Oct 2020

· FE(2012 Pat.) Oct 2020

· FE 2014 Pattern Exam Oct 2020

· FE 2015 Oct 2020

· Cert. Course In Forensic & Medical Jurisprudence - October 2020

· Diploma Course In Cyber Laws - October 2020

· Dip. Course In Intellectual Property Rights Laws - October 2020

· Diploma In Labour Laws And Labour Welfare (Rev.) - October 2020

· Diploma In Taxation Law (Rev.06) - October 2020

· Diploma In Taxation Law (Rev.2018) - October 2020

Steps to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official site of SPPU -- unipune.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Result SPPU' link available on the home page

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Click on the result link

Step 5: A PDF file would open where candidates can check the result.

