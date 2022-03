Pune: Speech impaired minor boy sexually assaulted, murdered near Kothrud

A 16-year-old speech impaired boy was found murdered after suffering sexual assault near the Kothrud area here on Friday night, informed the local police.

The body of the boy was found stuffed in a sack near the Kothrud area. Later, it came to light that the accused was a 21-year-old person who had sexually abused and murdered the minor.

The medical reports of the victim confirmed the sexual assault on the victim, the police said.

The police have booked the accused on charges of sexual assault and murder under sections 302, 201, 364 of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 09:35 AM IST