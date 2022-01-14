Pune: Six held for extorting money from builder using Dy CM Ajit Pawar's name

Pune: City Police Crime Branch on Friday arrested six persons for using CM Ajit Pawar's name to extort Rs 20 lakhs from a builder. The accused used a google play app and called Builder Atul Jaiprakash Goyal (47), pretending to be Pawar.

The accused used an app to fake the calls. All accused sent to 10-day police custody, Pune Police said.

Goyal lodged a complained with Bundgarden police after the accused threatened to resolve a dispute related to a plot of land at Wadebolhai.

The complaint filed by the builder stated that the accused downloaded a fake call app. Through this app, they dialed the builder using the mobile number of Ajit Pawar. He was told that he was speaking to Pawar’s PA Choube

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 02:40 PM IST