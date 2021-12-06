Pune: Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust chairman Ashok Godse passes away

Ashok Godse, President of Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust in Pune, passed away on Monday, local media reported.

Godse, who was suffering from liver cancer, was admitted to the city's Sassoon Hospital for treatment for the last 2 weeks. He was 65 years old.

According to reports, Godse is survived by his wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law and grandchildren.

Godse was the President of Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust from 2010. He was also the Director of Suvarnayug Sahakari Bank. He has also carried out many social activities through the trust.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 08:28 PM IST