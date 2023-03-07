Pune Shocker! Man strangulates father for using abusive language for his girlfriend | Pixabay

In a shocking incident from Pune, a man strangulated his after the latter used abusive language towards the boy’s girlfriend, Punekar News reported. He was assisted by his mother and brother in the crime.

The trio killed the man on Sunday (5th March), late at night. The deceased has been identified as Ashok Ramdas Jadhav (45). His two sons Rahul Ashok Jadhav (25) and Anil Ashok Jadhav (23) have been arrested by police.

As per the information shared by Police, the man used abusive language for the girlfriend of Anil Jadhav. In a fit of rage, the duo then murdered their father while their mother tried to destroy the evidence by wiping the blood stains on the floor. Later they hanged his body to the ceiling fan and tried to portray it as a suicide case.

In one such tragic incident in Bengaluru, a man was hacked to death on February 13 in the parking lot of his apartment over property dispute. His son had hired two contract killers and paid them a sum of ₹1 crore to kill his father.