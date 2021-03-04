Pune sees huge spike in COVID-19 numbers, reports 904 cases, seven fatalities on March 4

After reporting 853 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday saw another huge spike in COVID-19 numbers. The city reported 904 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 2,05,553.

According to an update by PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,876 with seven new fatalities.

A total of 562 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/recovered patients to 1,94,791.

As of now, there are 5,886 active cases in PMC.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 8,998 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 21,88,183, while the death toll reached 52,340 as 60 patients succumbed to the infection, a health official said.

The number of single-day cases went down as compared to Wednesday, although the per-day fatality count increased.

The state had reported 9,855 new COVID-19 cases and 42 fatalities on Wednesday.

A total of 6,135 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which took the overall recovery count to 20,49,484.

The number of active cases is 85,144 at present.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 93.66 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.39 per cent, the officials said.

With 86,794 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the state's total test count has risen to 1,65,96,300.

Currently, 3,91,288 people are in home quarantine and 4,109 others in institutional quarantine.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 21,88,183, new cases 8,998, death toll 52,340, recoveries 20,49,484, active cases 85,144, tests conducted 86,794.

(With PTI inputs)