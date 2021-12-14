Watch video l Pune: Schools for classes 1-7 to begin from Thursday; here's what mayor Murlidhar Mohol has to say

Pune Mayor, Murlidhar Mohol on Tuesday confirmed that the corporation has decided to resume classes for std 1 to 7 in the Pune Municipal Corporation area from December 16th.

Mohol also said that the decision was taken after the discussion with guardian minister Ajit Pawar and officials. He assured that all the precautions will be taken and COVID-19 norms will be followed.

पुण्यातील १ ली ते ७ वीचे वर्ग गुरुवारपासून !



पुणे मनपा हद्दीतील इयत्ता पहिली ते सातवीपर्यंतचे वर्ग येत्या गुरुवारपासून (१६ डिसेंबर, २०२१) सुरु करण्याचा निर्णय आपण घेतला असून याची पालकांनी नोंद घ्यावी. pic.twitter.com/Kvse0mrGeL — Murlidhar Mohol (@mohol_murlidhar) December 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Schools for classes 1 to 7 will reopen in Mumbai on Wednesday, over 20 months after they were shut for physical classes due to the outbreak of the pandemic and imposition of restrictions.

The order to reopen the schools was issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday.

The schools were closed in March 2020 in the Maharashtra capital after the outbreak of the pandemic.

Earlier, the decision to reopen schools from December 4 was postponed due to the detection of Omicron variant of coronavirus.

As of Monday, Maharashtra's tally of the Omicron cases stood at 20, including 5 patients in Mumbai.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 06:54 PM IST