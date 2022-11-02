Pune: Road repair work finally begins in Talegaon, Chakan, Shikrapur

Representative Image |

Pune: Given the pathetic conditions of the roads in Talegaon, Chakan, and Shikrapur, post the rainy season and recent heavy rains along with huge potholes, the efforts of the locals, who took their grief to Dr Amol Kolhe, Member of Parliament for Shirur constituency, has now finally borne fruit.

The complaints were being made for over couple of years now and Dr Kolhe was pursuing this issue since last year. He even requested higher authorities to grant funds for road repair works in these areas and get them constructed, so that further harm can be put to a halt, as road accidents are known to be a common affair.

Dr Kolhe said, “The follow up has finally borne fruit. We were pursing the issue for over a year and the ministry did respond and had initially agreed a fund of Rs 1015 crore for the road widening and repairs.”

However, due to heavy rains, the work was delayed, and has started only this week, he added.

“The rains causing the roads to turn bad and the usual potholes were causing much trouble to everyone as well as the ones who were driving. Improper roads are known to cause health issues as well. Looking at the grave concern Kolhe and his team had written to Dr Nitin Gadkari, minister of road transport and highways of India, who accepted the plea back then and granted a fund of Rs 1015 crore for the repair work. However, finally the construction of the roads have now begun from this week onwards,” said one of the sources from PWD.