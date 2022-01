Pune reported 2,757 new COVID-19 cases today.

Other numbers:

Active cases: 9,792

New patients: 2,757 (5,19,535)

Discharge: 628 (500,619)

Tests: 18,086 (39,40,183)

Death: 2 (9,124)



