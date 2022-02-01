e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 07:04 PM IST

Pune reports 2,075 new COVID-19 cases; 9 deaths

FPJ Web Desk
Pune reports 2,075 new COVID-19 cases; 9 deaths | FPJ

Pune reports 2,075 new COVID-19 cases; 9 deaths | FPJ

Advertisement

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) today recorded 2,075 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 26,712.

308 patients needed Oxygen and 79 were on ventilators.

5,271 patients recovered during the day, around 8,755 tests were performed.

ALSO READ

Watch: Urfi Javed dances on Mumbai streets in a backless top, netizens say 'get well soon' Watch: Urfi Javed dances on Mumbai streets in a backless top, netizens say 'get well soon'
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 07:04 PM IST
Advertisement