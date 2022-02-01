Pune reports 2,075 new COVID-19 cases; 9 deaths

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) today recorded 2,075 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 26,712.
308 patients needed Oxygen and 79 were on ventilators.
5,271 patients recovered during the day, around 8,755 tests were performed.
पुणे कोरोना अपडेट : मंगळवार, दि. १ फेब्रुवारी २०२२— Murlidhar Mohol (@mohol_murlidhar) February 1, 2022
◆ उपचार सुरु : २६,७१२
◆ नवे रुग्ण : २,०७५ (६,४१,४९५)
◆ डिस्चार्ज : ५,२७१ (६,०५,५२९)
◆ चाचण्या : ८,७५५ (४३,४५,७९२)
◆ मृत्यू : ९ (९,२५४)#PuneFightsCorona #CoronaUpdate pic.twitter.com/LyDykRhgV0
Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 07:04 PM IST
