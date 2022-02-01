Pune reports 2,075 new COVID-19 cases; 9 deaths

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) today recorded 2,075 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 26,712.

308 patients needed Oxygen and 79 were on ventilators.

5,271 patients recovered during the day, around 8,755 tests were performed.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 07:04 PM IST