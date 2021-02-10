Pune records 216 new COVID-19 cases, four new fatalities

According to an update by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, death toll related to COVID-19 climbed to 4,783 with four new fatalities.

A total of 197 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 1,411. As of now, 1,87,362 people have been discharged. On Tuesday, 2,232 tests were conducted, taking the total count to 10,54,744.