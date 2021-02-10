Pune records 216 new COVID-19 cases, four new fatalities

According to an update by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, death toll related to COVID-19 climbed to 4,783 with four new fatalities.
A total of 197 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 1,411. As of now, 1,87,362 people have been discharged. On Tuesday, 2,232 tests were conducted, taking the total count to 10,54,744.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri-Chinchwad, 102 COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the tally to 1,01,111. With the four new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 1,825 on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2,515 new infections on Tuesday, taking the tally to 20,48,802. As many as 35 people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 51,360.
A total of 2,554 patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, taking the overall number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 19,61,525. The state now has 34,640 active cases. Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 95.74 per cent and fatality rate at 2.51 per cent.
(With inputs from PTI)