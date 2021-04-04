Pune: Record spike of 10,827 COVID-19 cases in district; 66 die

Pune added over 10,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time in a day on Saturday, taking the district's tally to 5,62,335, an official said.

The day saw 10,827 cases being registered, while 66 patients died and 3,293 people recovered, he added.

Of the new cases, Pune city accounted for 5,720, Pimpri Chinchwad 2,832 and the rest were in the district's rural and cantonment areas, he said.

The caseload in Pune city is 2,83,819, while it is 1,47,546 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 1,30,970 in rural and cantonment areas.

The death toll in the district stands at 10,163.