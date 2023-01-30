Pune ranks top in going paperless for power bills | File Photo

Under fire for hiking the power bills, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), to repair its damaged image, has implemented customer friendly schemes like paperless bills.

One such scheme, Go Green, was implemented a decade ago, but has started bearing fruits only now. With the ease of the internet and increased levels of internet literacy, many MSEDCL customers now prefer to pay their bills online and get their copy either by email or SMS.

Deputy public relation officer Bharat Pawar of the Pune division said, “Pune has topped in generating e-bills. Those who pay bills online and insist on e-bills get Rs10 concession in their power tariff. In the last 20 days, over 2,681 customers have availed this scheme.”

“A customer saves Rs120 per year in their annual bill. According to MSEDCL, Puneites have saved up to Rs1.37 crore. The bills can be downloaded and printouts can be taken, if required. Otherwise, one can access the 11-month bills online. If one has the app downloaded on the mobile, the previous year’s bills, too, can be viewed,” he informed.

Chief engineer Rajendra Pawar said, “Once the bill is ready, it is generated through online mode and sent to the customers by email. They thus avail the benefit of prompt payment.”

In Pune division, 49,492 customers have participated in this scheme in which Sangvi subdivision has the highest participation, with 8,319 customers availing the scheme. In Pune rural area Ambegaon, Junnar, Khed, Maval, Mulshi, Velhe and Haveli talukas, too, have participated in the scheme, with Hadapsar rural sub-division having 4,353 customers registering for it.

“Those who want to avail the scheme need to register with the 15-digit GGN on MSEDCL mobile app or website https://billing.mahadiscom.in”, said Mr Bharat Pawar.

