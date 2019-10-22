Pune Rains: Heavy rainfall causes water-logging in parts of city

The weather in Pune, which has been witnessing sporadically heavy rains for the past couple of days, which has led to water-logging in many parts of the city. On Monday night, heavy rainfall accompanied with lightning and thunderstorm hit several areas of Maharashtra in the last few days including Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

According to news agency ANI, water-logging was reported in Kondhwa and Sahakar Nagar areas of Pune following heavy rainfall. This flooding brought back memories of the incessant rains that wreaked havoc in the city this monsoon.