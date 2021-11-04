Pune: Rain plays spoilsport during Diwali celebrations; see pics and videos

In Pune and the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, rain played spoilsport during the Diwali celebrations on Thursday.

While people were bursting firecrackers after worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, the rain dampened the festive spirit and forced them to move indoors.

Several people took to Twitter and posted pictures and videos after the rain interrupted their celebration.

Check out the tweets below:

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that there are chances of very light to light rain this Diwali.

Thundery activity, lightning and gusty winds during November 4-6 is expected in Pune, the IMD had said.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 09:09 PM IST