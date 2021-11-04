e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 09:09 PM IST

Pune: Rain plays spoilsport during Diwali celebrations; see pics and videos

FPJ Web Desk
Pune: Rain plays spoilsport during Diwali celebrations; see pics and videos | Twitter/@roopesh_kohad

Pune: Rain plays spoilsport during Diwali celebrations; see pics and videos | Twitter/@roopesh_kohad

Advertisement

In Pune and the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, rain played spoilsport during the Diwali celebrations on Thursday.

While people were bursting firecrackers after worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, the rain dampened the festive spirit and forced them to move indoors.

Several people took to Twitter and posted pictures and videos after the rain interrupted their celebration.

Check out the tweets below:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that there are chances of very light to light rain this Diwali.

Thundery activity, lightning and gusty winds during November 4-6 is expected in Pune, the IMD had said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 09:09 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal