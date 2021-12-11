Pune: Private vehicles not allowed at Laxmi Road between 10 am to 4 pm in commemoration of ‘Pedestrian Day’

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced that no private vehicle will be allowed at Laxmi Road between 10 am to 4 pm today in commemoration of ‘Pedestrian Day’ .

To celebrate the day, PMC has organised various programs at Laxmi Road.

With this initiative, the administration aims to provide hassle-free movement as well as shopping for the citizens at Laxmi Road.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 11:59 AM IST