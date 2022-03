The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd has informed that the power has been restored in the Bhosari and Akurdi areas of Pune now.

MSEDCL took to Twitter to inform about the same. Over 60,000 domestic and industrial consumers in the Akurdi and Bhosari areas of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation were affected due to the power cut. At about 6 in the morning, the power supply was cut and it was restored by MSEDCL by 2 pm.

pic.twitter.com/OEx0RlLb30 — Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (@MSEDCL) March 23, 2022

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 08:14 PM IST