Pune Porsche Crash Case: After Bombay HC Grants Bail To Minor, CM Eknath Shinde Meets Victims' Parents, Announces ₹10 Lakh Aid For Each Family |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reacted after Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed Pune police to release the minor accused of the Porsche car hit and run incident. CM Shinde assured the family of the victims that despite HC granting bail to minor accused, action will be taken against culprits. Moreover, CM Shinde handed over the cheque of Rs 10 lakhs to kin of victims as a special case.

Omprakash Awadhiya father of deceased Anish Awadhiya and Suresh Koshta father of Ashwini Koshta met CM Eknath Shinde at Varsha bungalow on Monday. Thereafter, CM Shinde assured them to take stern action against accused and to run the case in fast track court.

CM Shinde had declared that parents would be given financial aid of Rs 10 lakh despite they are resident of Madhya Pradesh. The cheque of financial aid were given at Sahyadri guest house on tuesday.While giving financial aid cabinet minister Sanjay Rathod, Chief Secretary Dr. Nitin Karir Principal Secretary Vikas Kharge were present.

The Porsche car hit and run incident took place in the early hours of May 19. 17 year old boy dashed two IT engineers by Porsche car at Kalyani Nagar area of Pune. Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta died on the spot. the incident shook the entire nation and stern action demanded against the minor accused. people's anger was seen on Media and Social media.

That same day, a first information report (FIR) was lodged against the minor car driver, at Yerwada police station. Police produced him before the Juveniel Justice Board (JJB) seeking his custody in the juvenile observation home and had also appealed he be tried as an adult.

But the JJB had granted bail to the minor on conditions like he should 'write an essay of 300 words' on road accidents. The decision of JJB was criticized in the media and social media. Even political parties had also make a tool of the JJB order to target the BJP led government of Maharashtra.

The police later filed an application before the JJB, seeking amendment of the bail order. Later, on May 22, after the controversy snowballed, the JJB sent him to an observation home till June 5, which was further extended again. meanwhile, Pune Police had arrested parents of the minor and two Doctor's of Sasoon hospital and three individual for changing blood samples of Juvenile. Grandfather of the minor was also arrested and sent to judicial custody.