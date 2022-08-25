Pune Police seizes arms worth over Rs 2 lakh, arrests one ahead of Ganeshotsav

Ganeshotsav | Photo: Bhushan Koyande

Pune Police on Wednesday arrested a person and seized arms worth over Rs 2 lakh ahead of Ganeshotsav in Maharashtra's Pune, informed the police.

The crime branch of the Pune Police carried out a preventive special drive to maintain law and order in the wake of Ganeshotsav. During the operation, police arrested one accused and seized 5 pistols, 3 empty magazines and 10 live bullets worth Rs 2,47,000.

According to the police, a team from the Crime Branch unit of the city grilled various accused who were arrested during the combing operation on Independence Day.

"A team of Crime Branch unit of the city police grilled various arrested accused. one of them was Akash Jadhav who was arrested during the combing operation on Independence Day. He was arrested near Nataraj Hotel in the Swargate area where police recovered a pistol worth Rs 55,000 with a magazine, one empty magazine and one live bullet during his search. While probing him during police custody, he informed me that the main accused in the said crime is Muzammil Bagwan." After receiving the above information, the police raided Bagwan's various locations and seized 4 pistols, 2 empty magazines and 10 live bullets from the residence of Bagwan's relative in Pune and his home in Srirampur.

The accused is a history-sheeter and have already been booked under the murder and Arms Act. Both the accused are in police custody now.