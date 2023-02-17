Pune: PMPML to extend bus pass service for 10th & 12th students appearing for board exams

File

Pune: Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has extended its bus pass services for students who are going to appear for the 10th and 12th board examination. The extension is valid only during the examination period.

According to officials the students who will appear for the board examination can avail this facility. The students have a monthly pass of ₹750 which is used from their residence to school/college, but with this new facility, they can use it till their examination centre.

Explaining in detail, one of the officials said, “If a student is travelling from Kothrud to Shivajinagar for their school and for board examination the centre is located somewhere in Yerwada, then they can use the same pass without any extra money.

The official also mentioned that to ensure the smooth journey of the students during the examination period, special officers will be deployed at designated bus stops. The transport body will also allow the students to enter the bus from the front door.

“Extra buses can be deployed if there is any demand from the school or college”, the official added.

Special buses for Mahashivratri

To ensure a smooth ride for the devotees on Mahashivratri, the transport body has decided to run special buses on Saturday. Devotees can take these buses from Katraj Snake Park, Swargate, and Nigdi (Pawale chowk).

“The buses will be connected to Nileekantheshwar, Baneshwar and Ghodeshwar. The first bus will ply at 5.30 am while the last bus will be at 11 pm.There will be one bus in every 20 minutes”, PMPML said in a press release.

