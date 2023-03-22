Pune: PMPL starts buses on three new routes; check details here | Twitter @AnirudhaKurhad2

Pune: After a consistent demand from passengers, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will be starting buses on three new routes. These routes will be open to the public from Thursday.

Bus no. 35 (A) will run between Shivajinagar-Shimla office to Dange Chowk, likewise bus no. 45 will ferry passengers from Balewadi stadium/Mhanlunge phata to Katraj and bus no. 355 (A) will run from Radha chowk to Chikali too.

"Shivajinagar bus will have a frequency of 30 minutes and will pass through Aundhgaon, Jagap Dairy, Kalewadi. Bus no. 45 too will be have a 30 minutes frequency and will pass through Bavdhan, Chandani chowk, Warje and Vadgaon, while bus no 355 (A) will pass through Wakad, Dange chowk, Chinchwad Gaon, Yamunanagar and Sane chowk. This bus too will have 30 minutes frequency,” the communication officer said.