 Pune: PMPL starts buses on three new routes; check details here
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPune: PMPL starts buses on three new routes; check details here

Pune: PMPL starts buses on three new routes; check details here

These routes will be open to the public from Thursday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PMPL starts buses on three new routes; check details here | Twitter @AnirudhaKurhad2

Pune: After a consistent demand from passengers, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will be starting buses on three new routes. These routes will be open to the public from Thursday.

Bus no. 35 (A) will run between Shivajinagar-Shimla office to Dange Chowk, likewise bus no. 45 will ferry passengers from Balewadi stadium/Mhanlunge phata to Katraj and bus no. 355 (A) will run from Radha chowk to Chikali too. 

"Shivajinagar bus will have a frequency of 30 minutes and will pass through Aundhgaon, Jagap Dairy, Kalewadi. Bus no. 45 too will be have a 30 minutes frequency and will pass through Bavdhan, Chandani chowk, Warje and Vadgaon, while bus no 355 (A) will pass through Wakad, Dange chowk, Chinchwad Gaon, Yamunanagar and Sane chowk. This bus too will have 30 minutes frequency,” the communication officer said.

Read Also
WATCH: Several disciples of Osho Rajneesh wearing 'malas' barge into his Pune ashram; 1 detained
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to present PMC's budget on March 24

Pune: Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to present PMC's budget on March 24

Ask Bachchu Kadu to apologise for 'stray dogs' comment, Assam CM writes to Eknath Shinde

Ask Bachchu Kadu to apologise for 'stray dogs' comment, Assam CM writes to Eknath Shinde

Bombay HC dismisses plea to cap membership of housing society in Malabar Hills on community basis

Bombay HC dismisses plea to cap membership of housing society in Malabar Hills on community basis

Mumbai: ₹72 lakh robbed from Sonu Nigam's father's residence in Oshiwara, ex-driver held

Mumbai: ₹72 lakh robbed from Sonu Nigam's father's residence in Oshiwara, ex-driver held

Mira-Bhayandar: 'Tyoharo ki Bahaar' organised by Maheshwari Mandal, BJP city head among other...

Mira-Bhayandar: 'Tyoharo ki Bahaar' organised by Maheshwari Mandal, BJP city head among other...