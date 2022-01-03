Pune: PMC reports 444 new coronavirus cases, 120 discharged today; Ajit Pawar to hold review meet tomorrow

Pune recorded 444 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours on Monday, as per Pune Municipal Corporation.





With this, the amount of active cases in Pune has gone up to 2,800. 6.5k tests were conducted today.



The PMC also informed that 120 people recovered.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases in Pune, city mayor Murlidhar Mohol informed that Maharashtra Deputy CM and district guardian minister Ajit Pawar will hold an important meeting to review the COVID-19 situation tomorrow.

"Decision on fresh restrictions including regarding schools in Pune are expected," he added.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 06:53 PM IST