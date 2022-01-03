e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Virat Kohli misses 2nd Test due to spasmCOVID-19: India reports 33,750 new cases,123 deaths in last 24 hours COVID-19: Preparations in full swing at Mumbai's BKC Jumbo centre to vaccinate children aged 15-18 years Massive fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, 8 fire engines rushed to the spot
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 06:53 PM IST

Pune: PMC reports 444 new coronavirus cases, 120 discharged today; Ajit Pawar to hold review meet tomorrow

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases in Pune, city mayor Murlidhar Mohol informed that Maharashtra Deputy CM and district guardian minister Ajit Pawar will hold an important meeting to review the COVID-19 situation tomorrow.
FPJ Web Desk
Pune: PMC reports 444 new coronavirus cases, 120 discharged today; Ajit Pawar to hold review meet tomorrow | PTI Photo

Pune: PMC reports 444 new coronavirus cases, 120 discharged today; Ajit Pawar to hold review meet tomorrow | PTI Photo

Advertisement

Pune recorded 444 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours on Monday, as per Pune Municipal Corporation.



With this, the amount of active cases in Pune has gone up to 2,800. 6.5k tests were conducted today.


The PMC also informed that 120 people recovered.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases in Pune, city mayor Murlidhar Mohol informed that Maharashtra Deputy CM and district guardian minister Ajit Pawar will hold an important meeting to review the COVID-19 situation tomorrow.

"Decision on fresh restrictions including regarding schools in Pune are expected," he added.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Atisha hat-trick powers Footie First to easy win in WIFA Women’s League Mumbai: Atisha hat-trick powers Footie First to easy win in WIFA Women’s League

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 06:53 PM IST
Advertisement