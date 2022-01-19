Pune: PMC records massive spike with 6,441 new COVID-19 cases; active cases jump to 39,582

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday (January 19) recorded 6,441 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 39,582. Besides, nine deaths was recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 9,161. 4,587 patients recovered during the day, taking the tally to 5,27,526.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday, January 19, recorded 43,697 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,64,708. Besides, 49 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,934.

46,591 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 69,15,407. The recovery rate in the state is 94.4%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.93%.

Currently, 23,93,704 people are in home quarantine and 3,200 people are in institutional quarantine.

Besides, 214 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra today. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state reached 2,074. Out of these, 1091 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:04 PM IST