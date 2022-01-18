Pune: PMC records 3,381 new COVID-19 cases; active cases jump to 38,007

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday (January 18) recorded 3,381 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 38,007. Besides, five death was recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 9,152. 3,381 patients recovered during the day, taking the tally to 5,22,996.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 39,207 new coronavirus cases, 26 per cent more than the previous day, and 53 fresh fatalities linked to the infection, the state health department said.

No fresh case of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus was reported in the state in the last 24 hours, it added.

With fresh additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 72,82,128, while the death toll increased to 1,41,885, the department said.

On Monday, the state had reported 31,111 fresh cases and 24 fatalities.

It said 38,824 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered people to 68,68,816.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stands at 94.32 per cent.

Currently, 23,44,919 people are in home quarantine and another 2,960 in institutional quarantine, the department said.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 10:35 PM IST