Pune: PMC records 3,374 new COVID-19 cases; active cases drop to 36,340

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday (January 28) recorded 3,374 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 36,340.

Besides, seven deaths was recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 9,221.

8,200 patients recovered during the day, taking the tally to 5,82,497.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 24,948 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,66,586. Besides, 103 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,42,461.

45,648 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 72,42,649. The recovery rate in the state is 94.61%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.86%.

Currently, 14,61,370 people are in home quarantine and 3,200 people are in institutional quarantine.

Besides, 110 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra, all of which are from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state reached 3,040.

Out of these, 1603 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test. Besides, until now 6605 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, out of which, results of 6418 patients have been received. 187 results are awaited.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 08:23 PM IST