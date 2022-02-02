Pune: PMC records 2,846 new COVID-19 cases; active cases drop to 24,030

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday (February 2) recorded 2,846 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 24,030.

Besides, seven deaths was recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 9,261.

5,521 patients recovered during the day, taking the tally to 6,11,050.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 18,067 fresh COVID-19 cases today, taking the number of active cases to 1,73,221. Besides, 79 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,42,784.

36,281 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 74,33,633. The recovery rate in the state is 95.87%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.84%.

Currently, 97,34,17 people are in home quarantine and 2,617 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 2407 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 2463 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 6711 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 898 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 905 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 755 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 965 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 2963 fresh cases.

Besides, 113 cases of the Omicron variant were reported today. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state reached 3334. Out of these, 1,701 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 09:30 PM IST