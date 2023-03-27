Pune: PMC officers attend legal conference ILS Law College | Twitter/PMC

The Supreme Court and High Court judges participated in the legal conference organised by the legal department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Indian Law Society’s (ILS) Law College at Balgandharva Rangmandir on March 26.

The conference provided details on better understand legal issues related to municipal corporations.

Supreme Court Justice Abhay Oak and Bombay High Court Judge Sandeep Marne were the chief guest and the speaker of the program

Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, Additional Commissioner Kunal Khemnar, Vikas Dhakne, ILS Law College Principal Dr Deepa Paturkar, senior officials of the municipality, account heads, lawyers and students were present at the conference.