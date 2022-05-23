Pune: PM Modi to visit Dehu on June 14

Prime Minister Modi will visit Dehu in Pune on June 14. The information was shared by BJP spiritual front head Acharya Tushar Bhosale.

In March, PM Modi had visited Pune for inauguration of Metro.

The prime minister was in the city on a one-day visit during which he inaugurated a stretch of the metro rail, a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a gallery dedicated to legendary cartoonist RK Laxman and the golden jubilee celebrations of Symbiosis University.

(With inputs from agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 06:46 PM IST