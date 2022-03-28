Pune: Pimpri Chinchwad CP disguises himself, nabs extortionist bluffing good relations with him

Pimpri Chinchwad Commissioner of Police (CP) Krishna Prakash on Saturday night disguised himself to nab an extortionist who used to extort money saying he has good relations with the CP and Mumbai joint CP Land Order Vishwash Nagare Patil.

A 22-year-old man Roshan Bagul's bluff was exposed when Krishna Prakash was himself present in the meeting where the accused was dealing to negotiate and extort money on the pretext of solving a land dispute. Bagul was arrested red-handed while taking the money from the victims.

The police planned a meeting between the victim and Bagul in a restaurant in Pune where CP Krishna Prakash disguised himself as the brother of the victim. During the dealing, rupees one lakh was given to the accused where most of the notes were fake currency. A fake id of a cyber cell was also recovered from the accused.

The whole trap was laid by CP Krishna Prakash himself where he remained undercover during the operation after the victim approached him for help.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 170 (personating a public servant), 384 (Punishment for extortion), and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Dehu road police station under Pimpri Chinchwad Commissionerate jurisdiction in Pune district.

Earlier, last year also Krishna Prakash disguised himself as a common citizen to check the functioning of three police stations of Pimpri Chinchwad the suburban city of Pune.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 07:56 AM IST