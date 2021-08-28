Pune: Part of one storey house collapses in Pimpri Chinchwad, girl rescued

A portion of a single storey house collapsed in the Fugewadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad in the Pune district of Maharashtra on Saturday, officials said, adding a teenage girl trapped under the debris was rescued safely.

"Some portion of an old house fell this morning. Congested houses in the old areas made the task difficult for officials. During the rescue operation, some more portions of the house started crumbling. However, rescuers managed to pull out a teenage girl trapped under the debris safely," a fire brigade official told reporters.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 02:24 PM IST