e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat to meet Rahul Gandhi today
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 02:24 PM IST

Pune: Part of one storey house collapses in Pimpri Chinchwad, girl rescued

PTI
Pune: Part of one storey house collapses in Pimpri Chinchwad, girl rescued | Representational Image

Pune: Part of one storey house collapses in Pimpri Chinchwad, girl rescued | Representational Image

Advertisement

A portion of a single storey house collapsed in the Fugewadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad in the Pune district of Maharashtra on Saturday, officials said, adding a teenage girl trapped under the debris was rescued safely.

"Some portion of an old house fell this morning. Congested houses in the old areas made the task difficult for officials. During the rescue operation, some more portions of the house started crumbling. However, rescuers managed to pull out a teenage girl trapped under the debris safely," a fire brigade official told reporters.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: 'Happy Bhaag Jayegi' Gaurav Dixit arrested by NCB in drug case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 02:24 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal