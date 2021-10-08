e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 11:19 AM IST

Pune: One held with 6 kg Charas by rural police on Goa-bound bus

FPJ Web Desk
The team of Pune rural Police has arrested one person and seized 6 kg charas from a Goa-bound bus in Pune district, said Dhananjay Patil, SDPO of Police of Bhor Sub-Division.

Patil also informed that the seized Charas is expected to be worth at least Rs 3 crore if not more on the international market and 33 lakh in Indian market.

A team of Rajgad police station of Pune rural police seized the Charas from a Goa bound bus near Khed Shivapur Toll Naka.

The name of the arrestee is Mostakin Dhuniya and the accused has been booked under NDPS ACT and the further probe is on, the official said.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 11:19 AM IST
