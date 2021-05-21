Pune: No COVID-19 vaccination drive for second consecutive day on May 22

Over 300 mucormycosis cases in Pune; drug supply cause for concern, says Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said over 300 cases of mucormycosis, a fungal infection prevalent among people who have recovered from COVID-19, have been reported in Pune district and the supply of drugs needed for treatment is a cause for concern.

"There are over 300 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus in Pune, including patients from other districts. However, there is a shortage of the anti-fungal drug Amphotericin B. As each patient requires six injections per day, we need 1,800 vials per day. Unfortunately, the supply isn't in keeping with the demand," he said.

When asked about the supply of vaccines, Pawar said the state government is following up with the Centre for the vaccines.