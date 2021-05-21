Pune: No COVID-19 vaccination drive for second consecutive day on May 22

Due to unavailability of either Covishield or Covaxin vaccine doses, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday evening announced that all the vaccination centres will remain closed on Saturday, May 22. Incidentally, the vaccination centres were also closed on Friday.
"Vaccination to remain closed on 22 May at all centers in Pune Municipal corporation area due to shortage of vaccine stock," said PMC.
PMC reports 973 new COVID-19 cases:
The PMC on Friday reported 973 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases to 13,479. Besides, 41 fatalities were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 8097. 2493 patients were discharged in the day, taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,42,669.
Over 300 mucormycosis cases in Pune; drug supply cause for concern, says Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said over 300 cases of mucormycosis, a fungal infection prevalent among people who have recovered from COVID-19, have been reported in Pune district and the supply of drugs needed for treatment is a cause for concern.
"There are over 300 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus in Pune, including patients from other districts. However, there is a shortage of the anti-fungal drug Amphotericin B. As each patient requires six injections per day, we need 1,800 vials per day. Unfortunately, the supply isn't in keeping with the demand," he said.
When asked about the supply of vaccines, Pawar said the state government is following up with the Centre for the vaccines.
