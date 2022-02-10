Pune: NDA cadet dies day after joining institute, enquiry ordered

Pune: A National Defence Academy (NDA) cadet who joined the NDA on February 7 as a part of the 147th course died in Pune on Wednesday.

After joining the institution on February 7, the cadet collapsed in his room on Tuesday. He could not be revived and succumbed on Wednesday. The cadet was a native of Bengaluru.

"Cadet G Pratyush a native of Bengaluru had joined National Defence Academy on February 7, 2022 as part of 147th Course. The cadet, on the next day February 8, 2022 collapsed in his room, despite best efforts he could not be revived," reads a release from NDA.

A post mortem is being conducted to ascertain the cause of death. A Court of Enquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident.

The parents of the deceased cadet have been informed, and a report of the incident has been initiated with the appropriate Police Authority. A ceremony for the deceased cadet with full military honour was conducted on Wednesday.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 09:35 AM IST