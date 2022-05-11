Pune: NCP stage protest against inflation, perform Hanuman Aarti; watch video

The NCP on Wednesday staged a protest against the BJP-led Centre over the rise in inflation rates in the country.

Party activists were also seen performing Hanuman Aarti while protesting. The agitation was organized by the NCP in front of the Maruti Mandir at Shanipar Chowk in Pune to draw the government's attention to the issue of rising prices of essential commodities including petrol, diesel and gas.

"The general public is suffering today due to inflation. Minister Ajit Pawar reduced the tax on gas and waived one thousand rupees. Despite this, the central government is blaming inflation on the state of Maharashtra," NCP leader Supriya Sule said.

"Modiji, we are not angry with you, we are annoyed. How can you show such insensitivity? How can your government be so insensitive?" she said.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 01:08 PM IST