Pune-Nagpur tri-weekly superfast special trains soon

To clear the extra rush of passengers, the Central Railways will run tri-weekly superfast special trains between Pune and Nagpur.

Accordingly, 02035 tri-weekly superfast special will leave Pune on every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at 5.40 pm from February 7 until further advice and arrive at Nagpur at 9.10 am the next day.

Similarly, the 02036 tri-weekly superfast special will leave Nagpur on every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 6 pm with effect from February 6 and arrive Pune at 9.05 am the next day.

It will halt at Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad Jn., Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval Jn., Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Wardha and Ajni. However the bookings for fully reserved special trains no. 02035/02036 on normal fare will open from February 5 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

Meanwhile passenegrs can get more of the above special train, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App. Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains. Passengers are advised to adhere all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.